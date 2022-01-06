Tupelo Salvation Army opens warm shelter for freezing temps

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Salvation Army Captain Rob Dolby said they welcome people in the Red Shield Lodge shelter when temperatures are below 30 degrees.
The shelter has over 50 beds. The resource hub offers two meals a day and computers for people to use during the day.
They are concerned about the needs of people, especially during this time.
"We probably average about seven or eight folks per night and kind of the neat thing with that--when it's really cold, we really notice that we often think about people that might be out on the street," said Dolby.
The army also provides essentials to keep them warm on a daily basis.