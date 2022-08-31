Tupelo Salvation Army going to Jackson to help distribute water

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Salvation Army is on standby to help residents in Jackson with the water crisis.
Salvation Army Emergency Services Director for ALM Division William Trueblood said Jackson has always had issues with water, but the crisis now is unbearable.
"People are desperate, they are absolutely desperate for water. Lines are down the street and then some."
The SA is partnering with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency for three bulk water distributions Thursday through Saturday for north Jackson residents.
Standby crews will deliver water to residents who can't come out of their homes.
The Tupelo Salvation Army is deploying an emergency response team with a canteen to Jackson on Wednesday.
"What we'd really like to do is get out into the neighborhood to the people who can't drive and who can't get out to go pick up the water."
If you want to help with water assistance for Jackson, visit here.