Tupelo Rotary Club distributes donuts for polio eradication

Dunkin' Donuts

The Tupelo Rotary Club distributed doughnuts as part of the Purple Pinkie Donut campaign. Photo Date: Oct. 12, 2022.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Rotary Club distributed donuts on Wednesday at the Tupelo Regional Rehabilitation Center as part of a fundraiser to help raise money for the fight against polio.

The Purple Pinkie Donut campaign caters to Rotary International’s goal to end polio.

The Purple Pinkie idea comes from the purple marking on a child's pinky when he or she receives the immunization in developing countries.

The Tupelo Rotary Club distributed over 100 boxes to the Tupelo Police Department, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, the Tupelo Fire Department, the Tupelo Boys & Girls Clubs and the Salvation Army.

