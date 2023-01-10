Tupelo rolls out veterans banner program

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo is placing banners throughout the city recognizing military veterans.
Parks and Recreation Director Leigh Ann Mattox said the banners will be displayed from Main Street to Veterans Park.
Banners are available to purchase. They cost $225 and there’s a $50 renewal fee.
Anyone who does not renew will keep his or her banner.
Mattox said the money raised will go toward the Tupelo Veterans Council which is responsible for making improvements to the park.
The deadline to purchase a banner is Feb. 27.