 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tupelo rolls out veterans banner program

  • Updated
  • 0

Open this link for more information.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo is placing banners throughout the city recognizing military veterans.

Parks and Recreation Director Leigh Ann Mattox said the banners will be displayed from Main Street to Veterans Park.

Banners are available to purchase. They cost $225 and there’s a $50 renewal fee.

Anyone who does not renew will keep his or her banner.

Mattox said the money raised will go toward the Tupelo Veterans Council which is responsible for making improvements to the park.

The deadline to purchase a banner is Feb. 27.

Open this link to learn more about buying a banner.

Tags

Reporter

Avery Hilliard joined WTVA in December 2022. The Memphis native holds degrees from Tennessee Wesleyan University and the University of Mississippi.

Recommended for you