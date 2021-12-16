Tupelo restaurant makes an effort to help Kentucky tornado victims

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo restaurant is making sure Kentuckians still have a merry Christmas even through the devastation of last weekend’s tornadoes.
The owners of Jo's Café, Jennifer Brignac and Johnny Cook, said they know what it feels like to need help in a difficult situation.
That's why they are on a mission to give back.
"We know what it feels like to go two weeks without any power or no running water,” Johnny Cook said. “And just to have somebody to care enough about you to say it's going to be okay.”
Jo’s team plans on serving about 250 turkey meals for Christmas, along with donated holiday gift cards.
"Something that not everybody else is going to, a little bit further out,” Brignac said. “We can feed a smaller number than the big organizations.”
They'll head out on Christmas Eve to make the deliveries.
Brignac said loyal customers of the restaurant agreed to help out on Christmas Day.
The restaurant will be closed next week to make preparations, but they'll still be taking up donations until then.