Tupelo restaurant faces wrongful death lawsuit

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents of a man beaten to death files a wrongful death lawsuit against Steele's Dive restaurant in Tupelo.
The mother of Leonard "KC" Cooper claims in the lawsuit her son was intentionally and maliciously beaten to death in the parking lot of the restaurant last April.
Cooper's parents also accuses Steele's Dive of serving too much alcohol to the person who is accused of beating their son to death.
Tupelo police charged Timothy Turner of Saltillo with first degree murder.
The suit also blames Steele Dive's for having inadequate security on the property.
Turner, Steele's Dive restaurant and 20 other anonymous people are named in the civil lawsuit.
The lawsuit seeks an unspecified actual and compensatory damages including pain and suffering.