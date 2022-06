TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The remains found in west Tupelo on May 21 are those of Lori Cockrell, Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said on Tuesday, June 14.

She said the identity was confirmed through the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

The cause of Cockrell’s death has yet to been determined.

Her family last heard from her on Aug. 10, 2021.