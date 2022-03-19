Tupelo receives national recognition

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo has been named to Site Selection magazine's list of most active micropolitan areas for new and expanding facilities in 2021.
Since 2005 this is the 12th time the Tupelo region has been named to the list.
The Tupelo region announced 19 new and expanding industry projects during the year.
The projects created over $105 million in new capital investments and over 1,000 jobs.
Owner of Caron Gallery, Kim Caron, said she has been working downtown Tupelo for over 12 years.
She said it has been amazing to watch Tupelo grow.
"It has been great to see more come and more support from the community. Our government officials making sure that downtown is thriving so the rest of the community thrives."
Tupelo ranked 2nd in the nation among the 551 micropolitan areas.