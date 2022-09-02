Tupelo Public School District announces new clear bag policy

TUPELO, Miss. - Colleges and professional sports teams have implemented this rule for years. But, Tupelo Public Schools is one of the first districts in the area to require fans to bring clear bags to their games.
The goal of this policy is to help ensure the safety of fans at Tupelo sporting events.
The guidelines:
• Bags 4.5” by 6.5” (about the size of a hand) are allowed.
• Any clear bags of any size, even ziplocks, are allowed.
• Medically necessary items after proper search are allowed.
• All bags are subject to search.
Many boutiques around town will sell clear bags for game days, including Black Sheep Boutique.
Tupelo’s Athletic Director, Jason Miller, says it’s just one more layer they have added to keep their fans safe.
“This is another layer that we have put into our security protocols for all of our athletic events, not just for football,” he said. “This will be in effect for any extracurricular activity that happens on all our campuses. We are not doing anything special or extraordinary that nobody else is doing. We are just one of the first in this area.”
Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District also adopted a clear bag policy this season.
Tupelo public schools encourages fans to leave unnecessary bags at home.