Tupelo Police will get new license plate readers

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A new crime fighting tool is on its way to Tupelo.
The city's police department will rent sixteen new license plate readers to go across the town.
Fourteen will be mounted on utility poles and the other two will be mobile, so they can go where needed.
The readers will cost $91,000 to rent for the first two years.
Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka says no one will get a ticket from these new readers.
According to police, the purpose of these readers is to help solve investigations.
This technology will allow investigators to find a car traveling through a particular area at a certain time.
The readers can even establish a direction of travel if the driver passes through more than one reader.
Starkville Police use similar technology and Quaka says that is what inspired this project.
"The first time I saw the Starkville PD's real-time intelligence center I said, 'I've got to have that!' because it is a game changer. It will bring in so much data and it's going to be great.”
"I think it's a great idea, because I think we all need all the security we can get," community member Regina Engle said.
The project is still in its early stages, but the new license plate readers are set to launch at the first of the year.