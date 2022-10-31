Tupelo police turn off comments on social media posts of felony arrests

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Tupelo Police Department has shut off public comments for its social media posts on felony arrests.
"The comments are often hateful and cruel," Chief John Quaka wrote Monday in a letter posted on Facebook. "Families, coworkers and employers are being libeled and bullied in almost every post."
Quaka adds that monitoring those posts around the clock would take police employees away from public safety duties.
"This cyberbullying trend will be monitored, and we may take more actions as needed," the chief wrote in concluding his letter.