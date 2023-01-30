 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tupelo Police trying to locate doll face burglar

  • Updated
  • 0
Jan. 28, 2023 burglar in Tupelo, MS

Individual wanted for Jan. 28, 2023, burglaries in Tupelo, Mississippi.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police are trying to find the burglar seen wearing a crazy mask.

According to Police, multiple commercial burglaries happened on Saturday, Jan. 28 in the areas of Barnes Crossing Road and Crosstown. Police did not identify the businesses.

New surveillance images show an individual wearing dark clothing and a mask that resembles a doll's face with blonde hair.

It is very similar to the mask seen in a December burglary.

RelatedIndividual sought for December burglary in Tupelo

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you