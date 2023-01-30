Tupelo Police trying to locate doll face burglar

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police are trying to find the burglar seen wearing a crazy mask.
According to Police, multiple commercial burglaries happened on Saturday, Jan. 28 in the areas of Barnes Crossing Road and Crosstown. Police did not identify the businesses.
New surveillance images show an individual wearing dark clothing and a mask that resembles a doll's face with blonde hair.
It is very similar to the mask seen in a December burglary.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS.