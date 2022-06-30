Tupelo Police teach community members gun safety

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Members of the Tupelo Police Department aren't beating around the bush when it comes to gun safety - they know they're the ones that have to make the first move.
Chief John Quaka and Corporal Nathan Sheffield both spoke at a free class on Thursday, June 30, designed to teach parents and kids how to handle firearms safely and also how they should be stored.
"Obviously you can go somewhere to pay and learn this, but we want to get this information out to as many people as we can free-of-charge," Chief Quaka said.
And for people like Corporal Sheffield, who graduated from Tupelo High School and is now back there working as a school resource officer, teaching students and being a mentor-figure for them feels like a life-calling and not just an occupation.
"As you get older and things progress, you just never know where the Lord's gonna put you, and I am there because that's where I am supposed to be," Corporal Sheffield said. "I am on this Earth to be a school resource officer at Tupelo High School. I fully believe that."
There was also an emphasis made in the class concerning the consequences of reckless firearm behavior. Chief Quaka was quick to acknowledge the need for a change in mindset for kids who think shooting others "might be cool."
"In 27 years in law enforcement, I do everything I can not to shoot somebody, because every life is valuable - every life has worth. And we've really got to bring that back home...that human lives are extremely important and life is not a videogame," Chief Quaka said.
Every officer present agreed that it would take a combined and intentional effort to lower gun-violence rates in the city and keep kids safe.
"I want to see this program grow. I'm glad we have an administration that is focused on this, because we can't just talk about it and end it," Corporal Sheffield said. "We've got to educate these kids, we've got to build relationships in the community. We have to be approachable. We can't just sit in our cars...we have to be approachable."