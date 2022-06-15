Tupelo police share more information about Lumpkin Avenue shooting

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - A teenager is in the hospital after a shooting in Tupelo.
Tupelo Police Major Charles McDougald said officers were notified around 7 p.m. Wednesday that a 13-year-old boy was taken to the emergency room in Tupelo with a gunshot wound.
McDougald said the victim is in stable condition.
Police later confirmed the incident happened at a home on Lumpkin Avenue.
Investigators said it appears a juvenile had a handgun while visiting the victim’s home. The gun accidentally fired and struck the victim.
Police later confirmed officers detained a juvenile.
Police also later said Lee County Youth Court will oversee the case.