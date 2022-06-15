 Skip to main content
Tupelo police share more information about Lumpkin Avenue shooting

Photo Date: Sept. 6, 2021

Photo Date: Sept. 6, 2021

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - A teenager is in the hospital after a shooting in Tupelo.

Tupelo Police Major Charles McDougald said officers were notified around 7 p.m. Wednesday that a 13-year-old boy was taken to the emergency room in Tupelo with a gunshot wound.

McDougald said the victim is in stable condition.

Police later confirmed the incident happened at a home on Lumpkin Avenue.

Investigators said it appears a juvenile had a handgun while visiting the victim’s home. The gun accidentally fired and struck the victim.

Police later confirmed officers detained a juvenile.

Police also later said Lee County Youth Court will oversee the case.

