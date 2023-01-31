Tupelo Police seeking 'Doll Face Bandits'

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Masked menaces are stealing from vape shops in Tupelo.
The latest burglary happened early Saturday morning when three burglars broke into Tupelo Smoke and Vape and stole cash and CBD products. The store is located near Crosstown.
The store’s manager believes the burglars scoped out the store beforehand because it only took them a minute to get what they were looking for before leaving.
The three burglars wore masks resembling a doll’s face.
Someone wore a similar-looking mask during a December burglary at City Vape, which is behind Chick-fil-A.
It’s not known for certain if these burglaries are connected. According to Tupelo Police, it’s quite possible considering the masks and the type of store targeted.