Tupelo police seeking city council's approval for real-time intelligence software upgrade

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police sought approval from the city council for over $1.6 million in funding for new body cameras, car cameras, and real-time intelligence software.
The software itself would cost $75,000 and would allow Tupelo police officers to access live video feeds from all its officers' body cams, car cams, and city-owned security cameras.
Privately-owned businesses would also have the option of buying certain hardware that would allow officers to access their security footage as well.
Despite the high price tag, certain city council members, like Ward 5 councilman Buddy Palmer, say they are ready to back the intelligence funding.
"I'm ready to vote for it now, I mean, I've heard enough. I mean, it's not a frivolous thing to do, it's a necessary thing to do," Palmer said. "So, certainly, I'm gonna support it and I think the council is 100% behind this, absolutely."
Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said he believes the software and added cameras would significantly increase the department's efficiency in responding to emergency scenarios and solving certain types of crime.
"Starkville PD uses it now and if I remember my numbers correctly, the chief of Starkville PD told me it solved 46 of their 48 violent crimes...what more can I say?" Chief Quaka said.