Tupelo police searching for tire burglars

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Over 100 tires are missing after burglars snuck through a large hole in the side of a commercial business on Airpark Road.
On April 16, 2022, Tupelo police responded to a burglary call at a commercial building on Airpark Road.
Police found a large hole in the side of the building that the suspects used to get inside.
An inventory revealed that over 100 tires were missing or stolen from the business.
If you have any information that might lead to an arrest, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS (8477), or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip.