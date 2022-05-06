Tupelo police searching for restaurant robber

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police released information about a Thursday evening armed robbery at a restaurant on West Main Street.
According to a Tupelo Police Department news release, the incident happened shortly before 10:15 at Zapata Mexican Restaurant.
Witnesses said a man wearing a hoodie tried to rob the restaurant.
He allegedly shot once but police reported no injuries.
Police continue to search for the robber. Police did not share a better description of him.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.