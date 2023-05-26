 Skip to main content
Tupelo Police search for suspect wanted for several car burglaries

Car burglary suspect in Tupelo

Source :Crime Stoppers of Northeast MS

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department and Crime Stoppers of North East Mississippi are looking for the person responsible for a string of car burglaries, and they need your help.

The Tupelo Police Department responded to a call of a vehicle that had been burglarized in West Tupelo on Monday, May 15, around  7:11 a.m.

Crime Stoppers say several other thefts also happened in the area.

Video surveillance from multiple residents show a slender white male with dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS (8477).

