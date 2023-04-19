 Skip to main content
Tupelo police need help finding missing woman

Tracy Shanklin

Tracy Shanklin, 51, went missing Thursday, April 19, around 3 p.m. in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- Tupelo police need your helping finding 51-year old Tracy Shanklin.

According to police, Shanklin was last seen in the North Gloster Street area of Tupelo on Thursday, April 19, around 3 p.m.

She was driving a 2012 two door white Jeep with license plate number LEF 1224.

Her family has concerns about her current mental state.

Investigators are working with DPS to see if a Silver Alert is applicable.

Shanklin is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or TPD at 662-841-6491.

