Tupelo police need help finding missing woman

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- Tupelo police need your helping finding 51-year old Tracy Shanklin.
According to police, Shanklin was last seen in the North Gloster Street area of Tupelo on Thursday, April 19, around 3 p.m.
She was driving a 2012 two door white Jeep with license plate number LEF 1224.
Her family has concerns about her current mental state.
Investigators are working with DPS to see if a Silver Alert is applicable.
Shanklin is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or TPD at 662-841-6491.