Tupelo police makes a drug bust in Belden after neighbors complained

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police made a major drug bust in Belden after neighbors complained about suspected illegal drug activity.
North Mississippi Narcotics Unit agents and Tupelo Police Department officers executed a search warrant at Saragosa Circle on Wednesday, September 6.
Authorities seized felony amounts of methamphetamine and oxycodone, as well as a misdemeanor amount of marijuana.
During the raid, 10 individuals were detained at the scene.
Four are facing felony charges.
Olivia Roman and Pamika Standifer were charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.
Octavious Stephens was charged with felony possession of oxycodone.
Alex Carillo who was not pictured was found to have a felony warrant out of New Albany.
The remaining suspects were released pending further charges.
Stephens’ bond was set at $3,500, and both Roman’s and Standifer’s bond was set at $5,000.