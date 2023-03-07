Tupelo police make swift arrest in homicide case

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) -- Tupelo police arrested a Shannon man in connection with Sunday's deadly shooting.
Major Chuck McDougald says they've charged Jaedin Hatchett with second degree murder. The 22-year-old is accused of killing Montavious Clifton of Tupelo.
Police went Sunday morning to Cheers at Crosstown on North Gloster Street. They found Clifton suffering from a gunshot wound but he later died from his injuries at the hospital.
McDougald says the quick arrest was made possible with the help of citizens as well as the Lee County Sheriff's department. He also says tips and video given to them early in the investigation were key in quickly identifying Hatchett as the suspect.
A Tupelo Municipal Court judge denied Hatchett a bond. The case will be presented to the next Lee County grand jury.
The investigation is still active with other arrests possible as investigators work to determine if any other suspects were involved after the fact.