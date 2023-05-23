 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tupelo police looking into death of juvenile

  • 0
Tupelo police investigating death - Tuesday, May, 23, 2023

Body of a juvenile found along Stone Street in Tupelo, MS. Photo Date: May 23, 2023.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police are investigating after they found the body of a juvenile early Tuesday morning.

Officers say they conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of Stone Street around 3:30 a.m.

They found a dead female juvenile.

Police detained a person of interest in the same location at around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Tags

Producer

Kaitlyn is from Saltillo, Mississippi. She is a graduate of Saltillo High School and the University of Mississippi.

Recommended for you