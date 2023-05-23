Tupelo police looking into death of juvenile

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police are investigating after they found the body of a juvenile early Tuesday morning.
Officers say they conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of Stone Street around 3:30 a.m.
They found a dead female juvenile.
Police detained a person of interest in the same location at around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information can call the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.