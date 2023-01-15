Tupelo police investigating death of 5-year-old

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy.
Capt. Chuck McDougald said at approximate 10:30 a.m. on January 15, 2023, the police department was called to a home on Gun Club Road for a death investigation.
Detectives are in the very early stages of the investigation.
Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said her office will send the body for an autopsy.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS.