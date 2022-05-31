Tupelo police identify person of interest in robberies investigation

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police wish to speak with a man about three robberies.
Police identified him as Christian Hernandez Rueda, 22.
He’s considered a person of interest, meaning he has not been charged with a crime. He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.
Two armed robberies were reported the evening of Thursday, May 26.
The first reportedly happened at approximately 7:30 in the parking lot of New China Buffet on North Gloster Street.
The second reportedly happened a few hours later in the parking lot of Los Toros on Oakview Drive. Police were told the robber fired two shots but no one was hit.
Tupelo police also wish to talk with Rueda about the May 5 robbery at Zapata Mexican Restaurant on West Main Street.
Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.