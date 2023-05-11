Tupelo Police holds conference to educate the community on drugs

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Cities across the country are experiencing an increase in overdoses, including Tupelo, Mississippi. Adults aren’t the only ones affected. Kids are getting their hands on these deadly substances too.
The Tupelo Police Department held a community event Thursday night to help educate the public about what they’re seeing on the streets. The event was all about drug awareness.
The goal was to share with the community what these substances are and where they’re being found. Police say the deadliest of them all is fentanyl. Tupelo Police has seen a 2,200% increase in fentanyl related cases since 2020.
The Lee County coroner says the amount that could fit on the end of a pencil could be lethal.
Police say fentanyl and THC are also being found in candy, which makes it even more susceptible to young people and children.
Event organizers say it's important community members know the dangers of the substances, what they can look like, and how to help people already addicted.
“We wanted to be more than just law enforcement...not just arresting people,” said Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka. “We wanted to be a part of the solution. We created the videos, we created this opportunity to bring in guest speakers, because we felt like that's the best way to get to the root of the problem. Because addiction...there's always something beyond that. We want to focus on what's causing the addiction.”
Tupelo Police put together videos and a list of guest speakers to talk on the subject.
“It's an honor for me to be able to speak to people. because I look back on my life and see the damage and turmoil that I caused, while I was living that life,” said guest speaker Sam Downing. “...once I received that salvation and got delivered from that life it was natural for me to want to try to make up for that. So, everytime I get the opportunity to speak to people and give them awareness and help them I get my fuel. I get my energy to stay right there with my God and to keep on keepin’ on.”