Tupelo Police give update on Stone Street death investigation, Clay County takes homicide case lead

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police released more information about an ongoing death investigation.
Tuesday morning, Tupelo Police officers took 19-year-old Labrandon Tumblin of Aberdeen into custody. This was in relation to a barricaded suspect situation.
According to a news release provided by Tupelo Police, two adult females and one juvenile were reported to be unable to leave their home in the 100 block of Stone street due to Tumblin.
SWAT team members and negotiators were able to get the three hostages released safely and Tumblin surrendered to authorities.
No further injuries were reported in this situation.
However, officers say Tumblin is the main suspect in a homicide investigation.
A 16-year-old female, identified as Denasia McGregory of Houston, was found dead in the 100 block of Stone Street before Tumblin was arrested.
Investigators have determined McGregory was murdered in Clay County.
Clay County is taking up the lead on the homicide portion of the investigation.
Tupelo Police continue to investigate.
Officers will also arrest or indict anyone who may have helped Tumblin before or after the fact.
This is a developing story.