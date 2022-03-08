Tupelo Police Department searching for Polaris UTV thief

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Crime Stoppers of North East Mississippi and the Tupelo Police Department need your assistance in locating the person(s) responsible for stealing a Polaris UTV.
On February 27, 2022, Tupelo PD officers responded to a report of the stolen vehicle.
Victims reported that during the early morning hours of February 26, someone entered their East Tupelo property by cutting a barbed wire fence. They then stole the 2011 maroon Beck's Custom XP 800 Polaris Ranger.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers of North East Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS (8477), or download the P3 Tip App to leave a tip anonymously.