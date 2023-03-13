Tupelo Police Department ramp up recruitment efforts amid shortage

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Fire, shooting, or a wreck, Tupelo first responders are quick to respond.
What's not so quick is the process of hiring more police officers.
It is no secret the job of a police officer comes with plenty of risks.
Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said the job comes with plenty of rewards.
"We got a lot of positive things going here... and it is a great place to work. We have great men and women that work here," Quaka said.
That is why he hopes more people will consider joining his agency.
Right now, the department of about 104 officers protect the city day and night.
Staffing the streets, though, can mean officers working harder and longer shifts, with fewer new officers coming through the door.
"We're not fully staffed and not capable of responding to every incident that we might be able to respond to if we were fully staffed,"Quaka added.
Although the officer shortage is still being worked on, another problem the department faced has been solved.
The Tupelo City Council approved 7 new patrol cars for the department.
The Chief says the new patrol cars will boost their patrol division.
"We've had cars in the past that literally run 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, so we're trying to get to the point where we're not putting that many miles and that many hours on each of our cars," Quaka said.
The department will receive those cars in the next few weeks.
If you would like a career in law enforcement, you must be at least 21-year-old and have a high school diploma or a GED.
Click the link below to apply: