Tupelo Police Department ramp up recruitment efforts amid shortage

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CDT TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 28 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
CDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night
through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CDT TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 28 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
CDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night
through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Tupelo Police Department ramp up recruitment efforts amid shortage

  • Updated
  • 0
Tupelo Police Department cruiser, patrol vehicle

Tupelo Police Department in Tupelo, Mississippi. Photo Date: Nov. 9, 2022.

Tupelo Police Department is pulling out all the stops in its efforts to bring in more officers, as recruiting and retention remain two big issues impacting the department.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Fire, shooting, or a wreck, Tupelo first responders are quick to respond. 

What's not so quick is the process of hiring more police officers.

It is no secret the job of a police officer comes with plenty of risks.

Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said the job comes with plenty of rewards. 

"We got a lot of positive things going here... and it is a great place to work. We have great men and women that work here," Quaka said.

That is why he hopes more people will consider joining his agency.

Right now, the department of about 104 officers protect the city day and night.

Staffing the streets, though, can mean officers working harder and longer shifts, with fewer new officers coming through the door.

"We're not fully staffed and not capable of responding to every incident that we might be able to respond to if we were fully staffed,"Quaka added.

Although the officer shortage is still being worked on, another problem the department faced has been solved.

The Tupelo City Council approved 7 new patrol cars for the department.

The Chief says the new patrol cars will boost their patrol division.

"We've had cars in the past that literally run 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, so we're trying to get to the point where we're not putting that many miles and that many hours on each of our cars," Quaka said.

The department will receive those cars in the next few weeks.

If you would like a career in law enforcement, you must be at least 21-year-old and have a high school diploma or a GED.

Click the link below to apply:

tupeloms.gov/departments/police-department

Tags

Weekend Anchor

Michelle is from Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you