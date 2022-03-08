Tupelo Police Department hosting statewide K-9 seminar

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - For the next couple of days, Tupelo will see several new furry faces in the form of police canines and their handlers around town as they train to become equipped for service in law enforcement.
For the first time in the history of the program, the Tupelo Police Department is hosting the statewide k-9 seminar.
The 3-days program began on Tuesday, March 8, and will run through Thursday.
26 canines and their handlers are learning a variety of skills to prepare them for service.
Richard Chandler is the Secretary Treasurer for the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Association. He said the seminar offers a unique opportunity for more officers to receive special training.
"It's great we can have it in different places in the state so more officers can have the ability to come and partake in this training," Chandler said.
Dustin Tutor is the Corporal for the Tupelo Police Department's K-9 unit and he believes the seminar won't leave officers unprepared.
"These officers will be fully prepared to go back in their community and [the seminar will] be beneficial at keeping contraband off the street," Tutor said.
Some of the training includes bomb detection, drug searches and tracking. It's sponsored by the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Association