Tupelo police arrest two accused of having bombs

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A man and woman are in jail after police in Tupelo say they found them with bombs.
Michael Aaron Dallas, 45, and Judith Nicole Marks, 43, are charged with possession of explosives.
Captain Chuck McDougald said officers make the discovery Thursday afternoon while trying to serve a misdemeanor warrant on Dallas at a home in the 1500 block of Arcadia Circle, which is near the Elvis Presley Birthplace.
Those officers said they found three objects that appeared to be improvised explosive devices.
Officers called in the bomb squad to secure the IEDs.
A municipal judge denied the two bond while local police and federal agents look into the case.