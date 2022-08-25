Tupelo plays host to political fundraising by prominent politicians prior to 2023 election

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — It is a coincidence, but the two people talked about as the top potential candidates for governor in 2023 showed up in Tupelo this week to raise campaign money.
Republican Gov. Tate Reeves had a fundraiser Wednesday. Democratic Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley had one Thursday.
Y'all Politics managing editor Frank Corder first reported last week about the commissioner's fundraiser at the Elvis Presley Birthplace.
Corder is not sold on Presley making a run for the top job next year with a pay raise coming in 2024 if he wins another term on the PSC.
Also, Attorney General Jim Hood lost his bid to become governor in 2019 when he was seen as the best chance for the Democratic Party in recent years to take the Governor's Mansion.
"I'm not sure Presley wants to be the next sacrificial lamb, if you will, for the state Democrats going forward," said Corder.
However, Mississippi Today senior capitol reporter Bobby Harrison is more bullish on a Presley run. He reported Monday the commissioner was expected to bring in at least $209,000 in Thursday's event.
"You don't see people giving that amount of money, that number of people giving that amount of money for a Northern District public service commissioner candidate in most instances," said Harrison.
Both journalists acknowledge though the incumbent has strong financial footing for a reelection bid.
"He has $6 million in the bank," said Corder. "Anyone that has to, that wants to try to unseat him will have to have a significant fundraising effort to raise any kind of name ID."
Harrison says Presley has a little recognition elsewhere in Mississippi with his push for electric power associations to offer broadband internet and with his opposition to Mississippi Power's failed power plant in Kemper County.
But he cited a couple of other things that could be to Presley's advantage.
"He's such a natural politician. You know, heck, he's Elvis Presley's cousin," Harrison added.
We will know soon what will happen with the 2023 election when qualifying for state and county offices opens in January.