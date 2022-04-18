 Skip to main content
Tupelo PD working to identify individual in credit card fraud investigation

  • Updated
Possible credit card fraud suspect in Tupelo - uploaded April 18, 2022

Possible credit card fraud suspect in Tupelo. Source: Tupelo Police Department.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Tupelo are trying to identify the person responsible for credit card fraud.

Police hope the public can identify the man shown in these surveillance images. He may have been involved in the crime.

The victim claimed someone stole her purse at a business on West Main Street. Police did not identify the business nor say when the theft happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-8477.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 cash for a tip that leads to an arrest.

