Tupelo PD seeking public's help in shooting investigation

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY...AND LOW FUEL MOISTURE FOR ALL OF NORTH MISSISSIPPI... The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WIND...between 15 and 18 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * HUMIDITY...between 20 to 25 percent. * 10 HOUR FUEL MOISTURE...less than 6 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&