...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR
STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY...AND LOW FUEL MOISTURE FOR
ALL OF NORTH MISSISSIPPI...

The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* WIND...between 15 and 18 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* HUMIDITY...between 20 to 25 percent.

* 10 HOUR FUEL MOISTURE...less than 6 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Tupelo PD seeking public's help in shooting investigation

  • Updated
  • 0
Tupelo Police Department patrol vehicle, cruiser

Photo Date: Sept. 6, 2021

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is seeking information about a drive-by shooting.

According to a TPD news release, officers interviewed a woman Monday at the emergency room.

She was suffering from a gunshot wound. Police described the victim’s injury as serious but not life-threatening.

The victim said the shooting happened at approximately 1 a.m. near the Haven Acres Community Center.

She told officers she was walking with friends when a black car — driven by a Black man with short black hair — drove up, pulled out a gun and fired.

The shooter then fled.

Officers searched the area but did not find any evidence, according to Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tupelo Police at 662-841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS. Information can also be submitted by sending an email to tpdrecords@tupeloms.gov.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

