Tupelo PD seeking public's help in shooting investigation

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is seeking information about a drive-by shooting.
According to a TPD news release, officers interviewed a woman Monday at the emergency room.
She was suffering from a gunshot wound. Police described the victim’s injury as serious but not life-threatening.
The victim said the shooting happened at approximately 1 a.m. near the Haven Acres Community Center.
She told officers she was walking with friends when a black car — driven by a Black man with short black hair — drove up, pulled out a gun and fired.
The shooter then fled.
Officers searched the area but did not find any evidence, according to Police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Tupelo Police at 662-841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS. Information can also be submitted by sending an email to tpdrecords@tupeloms.gov.