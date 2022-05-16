 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tupelo PD seeking information about Sunday robbery

  • Updated
  • 0
Possible suspect sought for strong arm robbery in Tupelo on May 15, 2022

Can you identify this man? Source: Tupelo Police Department.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police released surveillance images and limited information about a robbery that happened Sunday, May 15 in north Tupelo.

The incident happened in the area of North Gloster Street and Barnes Crossing Road.

Police did not say when the crime happened, nor did police share information about the victim or victims.

The robber reported left in a silver or gray Honda Fit.

However, police shared two surveillance images of the possible robber.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-8477.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you