Tupelo PD seeking information about Sunday robbery

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police released surveillance images and limited information about a robbery that happened Sunday, May 15 in north Tupelo.
The incident happened in the area of North Gloster Street and Barnes Crossing Road.
Police did not say when the crime happened, nor did police share information about the victim or victims.
The robber reported left in a silver or gray Honda Fit.
However, police shared two surveillance images of the possible robber.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-8477.