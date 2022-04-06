Arrest made for Tupelo bank robbery

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - An arrest has been made in connection with Wednesday’s midday robbery at a Tupelo bank.
Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka confirmed the arrest of Jasper Wagner. Officers arrested him at a motel in Leeds, Alabama, which is a suburb of Birmingham.
Wagner lives in Tupelo.
The robbery happened at the Community Bank branch on Main Street at approximately 12:30 p.m., according to Tupelo police.
Police reported no injuries.
Quaka said the robber passed a note to a teller and didn’t show a gun.
The suspect is on federal probation for past bank robberies, the police chief added. He said Wagner committed similar crimes in Horn Lake and in the Carolinas.