Tupelo PD reminding public to lock car doors

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - It might seem like a no-brainer to lock your car at night and when you're not using it.
Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said some people are taking advantage of those who don't lock their doors, and it could pose a danger to the community.
He said there have been an alarming amount of cases in which people are stealing items from unlocked cars.
"It's a crime of opportunity,” he said. “We have numerous people just pulling on car doors and looking in windows."
Thieves are not just stealing items like purses and personal items, but guns as well.
"We've had 87 guns stolen this year out of vehicles mostly and those guns very well could be turned around and used in another crime in Tupelo. So it's a compounding effect."