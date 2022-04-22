Tupelo PD: No arrests yet in Locust Lane death

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police say no arrests have been made yet following the death of a woman on April 2 in Tupelo.

According to the Tupelo Police Department, investigators are waiting for laboratory results.

Tupelo police responded that afternoon to a home on Locust Lane.

Officers found a woman dead in the carport. It appeared she died from a gunshot wound, according to police.

Police took a statement at the scene from a man whom officers detained.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green has not released the woman's name to the public yet. The manner of death is still under investigation, she said.