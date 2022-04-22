 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tupelo PD: No arrests yet in Locust Lane death

  • Updated
  • 0
Tupelo Police Department facade

Facade of Tupelo Police Department headquarters. Photo Date: April 18, 2022.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police say no arrests have been made yet following the death of a woman on April 2 in Tupelo.

According to the Tupelo Police Department, investigators are waiting for laboratory results.

Tupelo police responded that afternoon to a home on Locust Lane.

Officers found a woman dead in the carport. It appeared she died from a gunshot wound, according to police.

Police took a statement at the scene from a man whom officers detained.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green has not released the woman's name to the public yet. The manner of death is still under investigation, she said.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you