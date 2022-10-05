Tupelo PD: Family asking for help locating missing man

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A family is asking the public for help locating their missing loved one.
Anthony Powell was last seen on Aug. 3, according to the Tupelo Police Department.
His family believes he may be in the area of The Barnes Crossing Mall in Tupelo. Powell is also known to be in the Crosstown area.
He was last seen wearing a teal, button-down shirt, dark jeans, white sneakers and a tan “GELATO” cap.
He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491 or send an email to tpdrecords@tupeloms.gov.