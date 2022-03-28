Tupelo PD concerned about realistic paintball or 'splat' guns

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department says it’s concerned about the appearance of realistic paintball or “splat” guns.
The following is a copy of a TPD news release issued on Monday.
Tupelo Police are seeing a rise in the reported use of realistic paintball or “splat guns”. So far in March 2022 there have been 4 reported incidents of juveniles possessing or shooting these type replica firearms. These are realistic looking paint ball guns. There have been several Tic Tock challenges reported to TPD that encourage juveniles to ambush unsuspecting citizens (joggers, people in stores, etc…). This is an incredibly dangerous prank. An officer or citizen could easily mistake these replicas as real firearms and defend themselves.
3 Juveniles are currently being charged through Lee County Youth Court for an incident at Wal Mart West Main on 03-15-2022 where a shopper was shot with one of these weapons. In another incident a realistic paint ball weapon (picture attached) was seized from 2 juveniles at the corner of Ida and Lawndale.
In addition to Paintball Weapons Tupelo has had 4 reports of firearms being discharged so far in March 2022.
- In 03-21-2022 TPD was called to the Super 8 Motel (McCullough Blvd.) for a guest who had shot a hole in his door. That guest was subsequently arrested for discharge of a weapon and a weapon seized.
- A case on 03-24-2022 at Theron Nichols Park (Mitchell Road) was reported to have involved a fight between juveniles where a gun was fired. No victims or suspects were located however several witnesses have been interviewed.
- On 03-25-2022 there was a reported of gunfire at 418 South Gloster. Shell casings were recovered. No victims or suspects were located.
- On 03-26-2022 there was reported gunfire at the intersection of Ida and Lawndale. Shell casings were recovered. No victims or suspects were located.
The common element in the overwhelming majority of these incidents is that juveniles are gathering to fight or cause damage with real or realistic weapons. TPD continues to ask all who have influence over our children to help stop this behavior before another senseless tragedy occurs.