Tupelo organizations partner for huge food giveaway

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mid South Food Bank, S.A.F.E. Incorporated and Red Oak Grove Ministry partnered together to hand out over 350 food boxes today.
S.A.F.E. Executive Director Takiva Bell said boxes are filled with meats, vegetables, milk and more.
"What we're here to do today is give back to our communities, help fill those gaps with food insecurities and bringing our communities together and making sure everyone is fed," said Bell.
Barbara Chatman of Mid South Food Bank said with the rise of inflation, they are just happy to have the food they need to serve others.
"Purchased food comes from different donations, different organizations or different schools."
Jeryl Hill said he is grateful to get a box of food. He said plenty of families are struggling and need the assistance.
"It's a blessing to be out here to receive food," said Hill. "For them to be doing such a great job inviting people out here to feed the people is something. I think it's a good thing."