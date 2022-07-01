Tupelo organizations partner for food giveaway Friday

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - S.A.F.E. Incorporated, Midsouth Food Bank and the Red Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church hosted a food giveaway Friday.
Ozella Carouthers was one of the individuals who took advantage of the event.
"I am thankful," she said. "It's just a blessing from the good Lord that we can get some kind of help."
S.A.F.E Executive Director Takiva Bell said with inflation an issue for many families, organizers just want to help out during trying times.
"With cost going up, it is very difficult for a lot of families to get everything that they need from the grocery store," she said. "So, here what we're trying to do today is bridge that gap."
The groups gave away meats, fresh produce and other essentials.
S.A.F.E. hosts the community food giveaway every first Friday in the month.