Tupelo organizations host food giveaway Friday

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Red Oak Grove Church, S.A.F.E. Inc. and the Mid-South Food Bank hosted a food giveaway Friday.
Celia McWhorter was one of the individuals who took advantage of the event.
"I think it's great that they’re looking out for the community and older people like my sisters,” she said. “So basically, I'm a chauffeur. When they have one, I usually try to accommodate them."
The groups gave away meats, vegetables and milk.
Dena Waldo of S.A.F.E. said this initiative helps serve people who are struggling during the pandemic.
"Any way like that we can help people who can't afford — food is high. So, this is a way for us to give back to them."
The groups also highlighted Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
S.A.F.E. hosts the community food giveaway every first Friday in the month.