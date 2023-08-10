Tupelo officers fitted Wednesday for new bulletproof vests

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Tupelo police officers were fitted on Thursday for brand new bulletproof vests.
This is all thanks to fundraising by the Wives of Warriors organization.
“We’ve been doing this since 2013,” organization president Amanda Merrill said. “It was started after Tupelo police officer Gale Stauffer was killed in the line of duty. So it’s important to know that our husbands have what they need to keep them safe and to come home safely at night.”
Seventeen officers were fitted on Wednesday, according to the organization's Facebook page. It's donated 219 vests since 2013.