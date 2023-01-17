Tupelo mom charged in death of 5-year-old son

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A judge set bond at $1 million for a Tupelo mother in jail following the weekend death of her 5-year-old son.
Brianna Young, 27, is charged with two counts of felony child abuse and one county of child deprivation, but the charges could be upgraded depending on what comes from the autopsy of Kaleb Bogan.
Family members identified Bogan Monday through a GoFundMe account they created to cover funeral expenses.
Municipal Court Prosecutor Richard Babb said a police detective testified during Young's initial court appearance Tuesday the little boy's body had scarring and burns, including severe burns on his buttocks.
Police added that Bogan was a nonverbal autistic child.
Major Chuck McDougald said officers responded to a home on Gun Club Road Sunday morning for a death investigation.
Responders performed CPR on the boy, but Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said Bogan was pronounced dead at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.