Tupelo medical marijuana grower prepares for first harvest

  • Updated
Tupelo marijuana grower

Medical cannabis grower prepares for harvest.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A local medical marijuana grower is now seeing his plants grow and is preparing to open a dispensary soon.

Stinky Group Inc. has an extensive scientific process when growing its marijuana.

"We plan to have our first batch harvested around March 15th, hopefully, dried, tested and packaged and ready for sale at our dispensary Blue Green Dispensary on April the first," facility manager Michael Neely said.

He said his facility is currently growing eight strains and will probably keep an average of six to harvest from.

"Currently we are only growing for one facility which is my facility on the site here Blue Green Cannabis,” President and CEO Mike Alford said. “We not only have this grow facility, we have a dispensary. Currently, we have around 3,000 feet of grow here. We are about to start a second building, and when we start that second building, we'll start our wholesale process. Sometime probably in the late summer, fall we'll start selling to other dispensaries.”

Blue Green’s grand opening is scheduled for April 1.

