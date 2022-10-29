Tupelo man indicted on federal drug charge

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Federal judge will decide if a Tupelo man should stay in federal custody until his trial.
Court documents show a federal grand jury recently indicted Terry Montgomery on a drug charge. He made his initial court appearance before a federal judge in Greenville on Friday.
Tupelo police arrested Terry Montgomery back in August. Police searched his car and found 28 grams of cocaine. They were then able to get a warrant to search his home. At the time, police said the search led to more drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Federal prosecutors charged Montgomery with possession with intent to distribute cocaine that occurred at the same time. If convicted, Montgomery faces up to 50 years in a federal prison. He has an arraignment and detention hearing scheduled for next Wednesday.