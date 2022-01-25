Tupelo man faces shooting-related charges

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo man arrested for illegal possession of a gun now faces two additional charges in connection to recent shootings.
Dominic Vaca faces charges in relation to the Dec. 30 shooting at a house on Nanny Street and for the Jan. 6 shooting at a house on South Foster Drive.
In both instances, police reported no injuries.
According to Tupelo police, officers arrested Vaca on Jan. 14 after responding to Ida Street for a report of someone pointing a handgun and threatening other individuals.
Police officers seized a loaded gun from Vaca. Police learned he is a convicted felon and arrested him for possession of a gun by a felon.
He’s being held in jail without bond.