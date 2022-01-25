 Skip to main content
Tupelo man faces shooting-related charges

Dominic Vaca

Dominic Vaca, Source: Tupelo Police Department

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo man arrested for illegal possession of a gun now faces two additional charges in connection to recent shootings.

Dominic Vaca faces charges in relation to the Dec. 30 shooting at a house on Nanny Street and for the Jan. 6 shooting at a house on South Foster Drive.

In both instances, police reported no injuries.

According to Tupelo police, officers arrested Vaca on Jan. 14 after responding to Ida Street for a report of someone pointing a handgun and threatening other individuals.

Police officers seized a loaded gun from Vaca. Police learned he is a convicted felon and arrested him for possession of a gun by a felon.

He’s being held in jail without bond.

