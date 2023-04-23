 Skip to main content
Tupelo man dies in four wheeler accident

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Coroner’s Office is investigating a four wheeler wreck that left one person dead.

According to Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green, the incident happened Saturday at approximately 2:40 p.m. in Verona.

Green says the crash killed 25-year-old Marquavin Watkins of Tupelo.

Watkins was traveling on Johnson Ave. and turned on 10th Street striking another vehicle according to Green.

The Coroner says he was then thrown from the four wheeler and pronounced dead at North Mississippi Medical Center at 6:27 p.m.

