Tupelo man charged with kidnapping girlfriend

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A man was arrested in Lee County for allegedly kidnapping his girlfriend and taking her to Oxford.
According to a news release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, the woman claimed she and her boyfriend, Shelton McGreger, got into an argument Tuesday morning, April 5.
She claimed McGreger, 45, assaulted her, forced her into his vehicle, then drove to Oxford.
She managed to escape and ran for help. A passerby drove her to the Oxford Police Department, according to the news release.
McGregor was arrested the same day in Lee County, and investigators charged him with kidnapping.